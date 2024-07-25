|
25.07.2024 20:34:02
Why Dividend King Stellantis Stock Dropped 7% Today
Stock of Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), one of the Big Three automakers by virtue of its ownership of Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep, slid 7.2% through 12:15 p.m. ET Thursday after the company reported a big drop in profits for the first half of 2024.Analysts forecast Stellantis would report a profit of 6.25 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in the year's first half, on sales of 86.5 billion euros. In fact, net profit was only 5.65 billion euros, and sales came in at 85 billion euros ($92.2 billion). Compared to last year's first half, that's a sales decline of 14%, and a 48% collapse in profits. Management blamed "foreign exchange and restructuring costs" for some of this, but admitted that "lower volume and mix" (i.e., selling less profitable vehicles) also contributed to the steep drop-off. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
|
12:27
|Euronext-Handel: So bewegt sich der CAC 40 am Freitagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|STOXX-Handel: Euro STOXX 50 startet mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Optimismus in Paris: CAC 40 beginnt Freitagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Börse Paris: CAC 40 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Anleger in Paris halten sich zurück: So steht der CAC 40 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht am Donnerstagmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)