Why DocuSign Stock Dropped Today

Shares of software company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) dropped on Friday after the business reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2025. As of 9:45 a.m. ET today, DocuSign stock was down about 8%, after being down almost 11% earlier in the day.In the first quarter (which ended in April), DocuSign actually beat its guidance by generating revenue of $710 million. That was up 7% year over year and was almost $2 million ahead of the high end of management's expectations. Revenue in international markets is growing faster, at 17%.However, many investors and analysts were left uninspired with DocuSign 's results. For example, Bank of America analyst Brad Sills called the report "lackluster," according to The Fly. And to Sills' point, the company kept most of its full-year guidance the same, showing that the first-quarter results were basically what management expected, even if it technically was a small nominal beat.