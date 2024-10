Why DocuSign Stock Popped on Tuesday

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) charged out of the gate on Tuesday, surging as much as 9.3%. As of 12:50 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 8%.The catalyst that sent digital signature and contract lifecycle management specialist higher was an announcement the company would be joining one of the premier stock market indexes.An announcement that dropped after the market close on Monday revealed that DocuSign would be joining the S&P Midcap 400. The stock will be replacing MDU Resources Group when the market opens on Oct. 11. In a press release that provided details about the reshuffling, S&P Global also noted that MDU Resources would be replacing Chuy's Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 after the announcement that Chuy's would be acquired by Darden Restaurants.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool