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PLANET Aktie

PLANET für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B84F / ISIN: JP3833120003

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30.03.2026 19:22:05

Why Does Planet Labs Stock Keep Going Down?

Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) stock tumbled 9.7% through 1:05 p.m. ET Monday, its third straight trading day of declines, after announcing Friday that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants.The move promises to increase the number of shares of Planet Labs outstanding if it prompts warrant holders to exercise their warrants rather than allowing them to be redeemed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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