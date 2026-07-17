Electrovaya Aktie

Electrovaya für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 631863 / ISIN: CA28617B1013

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17.07.2026 14:39:02

Why Electrovaya Stock Is Soaring This Week

When smaller companies expand relationships with industry titans, investors usually sit up and take notice. That's exactly what's playing out this week with small-cap stock Electrovaya (NASDAQ: ELVA) after the battery company announced a landmark deal with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Electrovaya are up 36.4% from the end of last Friday's trading session through yesterday's close.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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