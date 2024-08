Why Fabrinet Stock Blasted Nearly 16% Higher Today

Optics equipment supplier Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) was quite the double-digit outperformer on the second trading day of the week. Tuesday saw the company's share price skyrocket by nearly 16%, thanks to an earnings report that well outpaced expectations. Fabrinet stock's performance on the day was particularly impressive considering that the S&P 500 index ended in negative territory, closing the day down by 0.2%.Fabrinet closed out its fiscal 2024 in style, delivering fourth-quarter results that easily topped the average analyst estimates. For the period ended June 28, it took in more than $753 million in revenue, a figure that was 15% higher year over year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income leaped even higher, rising by 29% to hit $88 million, or $2.41 per share. On average, analysts tracking the stock were expecting a notably more modest performance. Collectively, they were modeling less than $733 million on the top line, and only $2.24 per share for adjusted net profit. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool