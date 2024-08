Why FuboTV Stock Is Soaring 30% This Week

Shareholders of FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) stock are having a banner week. After some important news last Friday, shares have been plowing higher all week as the company helps explain the impacts of a big courtroom win.Fubo stock was up by as much as 38% at the peak this week. Heading into the final day of trading, shares were still up by 29.4% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.That surge has helped ease the pain for longer-term shareholders. Even with this week's spike, shares of the sports-oriented streaming service are lower by about 37% year to date.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool