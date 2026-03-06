Gap Aktie
WKN: 863533 / ISIN: US3647601083
|
06.03.2026 18:43:05
Why Gap Stock Is Tanking On Friday
The good news is, retailer Gap (NYSE: GAP) met its fiscal fourth-quarter sales and earnings expectations. The bad news is, the company didn't actually beat either estimate. It merely matched analysts' revenue and profit projections, which were measurably less than year-ago figures.Given this, the stock was vulnerable to any rhetoric that was less than bullish. All it took was the perception of trouble to send shares 13.5% lower as of 12:40 p.m. ET Friday.Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
