Gap Aktie

Gap für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863533 / ISIN: US3647601083

06.03.2026 18:43:05

Why Gap Stock Is Tanking On Friday

The good news is, retailer Gap (NYSE: GAP) met its fiscal fourth-quarter sales and earnings expectations. The bad news is, the company didn't actually beat either estimate. It merely matched analysts' revenue and profit projections, which were measurably less than year-ago figures.Given this, the stock was vulnerable to any rhetoric that was less than bullish. All it took was the perception of trouble to send shares 13.5% lower as of 12:40 p.m. ET Friday.Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
