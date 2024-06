Why Graham Stock Is Up Big Today

A pivot by industrial manufacturer Graham (NYSE: GHM) toward defense appears to be producing results, and investors are excited about the opportunity from here.Shares of Graham traded up 9% as of noon ET on Friday after the company posted solid year-over-year growth.Graham designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat-transfer, and vacuum technologies for a range of industries. The company has nearly doubled revenue since 2021, from $97.5 million to $185.5 million, with defense sales going from about one-quarter of the total four years ago to 54% today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel