Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
09.12.2025 12:31:00
Why I Wouldn't Touch Quantum Computing Stock With a 10-Foot Pole
Quantum computing is one of the more exciting investment trends at the moment. But the company named Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) isn't the safest way to invest in the trend. In fact, I wouldn't touch Quantum Computing stock with a 10-foot pole.Don't misunderstand: Quantum Computing -- otherwise known as QCi -- has several things going for it. First and foremost is its approach to quantum computing. Whereas many companies are designing systems that rely on cryogenic cooling, this company is designing computers that operate at room temperature. That may be the more practical long-term solution.
