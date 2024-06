Why Indie Semiconductor Rallied Today

Shares of automotive semiconductor company Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) rallied on Monday, up 13.2% as of 3:11 p.m. ET.The company, which makes a variety of automotive tech chips, might be considering a sale, according to Bloomberg. Obviously, when news of a potential sale comes out, that usually means investors will buy the stock hoping for a quick buyout at a premium, thus yielding a quick short-term gain.On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Indie had hired advisors to consider strategic options for the company, including a potential sale. Bloomberg cited anonymous "people familiar with the matter." The publication was pretty vague, and said Indie could attract either private equity firms or another industry player as a buyer. Of note, this wasn't the first news of a potential takeover. Late April saw the first inklings of chatter around an Indie takeout, immediately after the stock fell to year-to-date lows.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel