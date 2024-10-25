|
25.10.2024 20:38:33
Why Intel, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Stocks Popped Today
Shares of semiconductor giants Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) all marched higher Friday after Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya was quoted encouraging investors to invest in the "generational capex cycle in generative AI infrastructure." Capex is shorthand for capital expenditures. Broadcom, TSMC, and Intel are chipmakers considered part of said "capex cycle," inasmuch as they produce the semiconductor chips that AI companies must buy if they want their artificial intelligence (AI) programs to function. As of 1 p.m. ET, Broadcom shares were up 2.5%, Intel had risen 3.5%, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, also called TSMC, is doing best of all, with a 3.6% gain.So that's the big picture backgrounding today's moves in semiconductor stocks generally. But why are these three stocks moving specifically? Well, in the case of Broadcom the answer is obvious: Alongside Nvidia, Arya named Broadcom as his top pick among AI stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht mittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|ROUNDUP: Lindner fordert Richtungsentscheidung der Ampel (dpa-AFX)
|
24.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Intel-Aktie höher: Intel triumphiert in Rechtsstreit mit der EU um Computerchips (Dow Jones)