Why Investors Were Bailing Out of Walgreens Boots Alliance This Week

It can be scary when a major blue chip company comes for your business. This was a significant factor behind the nosedive in Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) stock over the past few trading sessions. Week to date as of Friday before market open the company's share price had tumbled by more than 13%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Even Walgreens' maintenance of its high-yield dividend couldn't halt the slide.What a difference a few days can make. Walgreens stock had been riding (relatively) high at the end of last week, as investors digested an estimates-beating fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. The situation changed dramatically this past Tuesday, when retail industry giant Walmart announced that it was rolling out a same-day pharmacy delivery service. Although initially limited to only six U.S. states in what appears to be an unofficial pilot program, Walmart pledged to expand it to 49 by the end of this coming January. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool