|
09.10.2024 00:38:30
Why Investors Were Hot on Oracle Stock Today
On Tuesday, database king Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), hardly for the first time, was an outperformer on the stock market. The company's shares ticked nearly 3% higher on the day, thanks to a report of a potentially major tie-up in the artificial intelligence (AI) field with a top tech sector peer. That rise topped the nearly 1% gain of the S&P 500 index on the day. According to a report from tech industry news site The Information, leading AI solutions developer OpenAI is discussing a deal with Oracle. Citing an unnamed "person who heard the remarks," the former company's management told certain employees that OpenAI "would play a greater role in lining up data centers and AI chips" to advance the technology, rather than depending entirely on its partner Microsoft to do so. The article stated that OpenAI is dissatisfied with the speed at which Microsoft is supplying it with servers. AI is resource-intensive, and requires significant amounts of processing power and storage. Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, having poured billions of dollars into the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|70 900,00
|0,35%
|Oracle Corp.
|159,66
|-0,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
In Fernost sind die Anleger unentschlossen.