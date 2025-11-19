Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
19.11.2025 12:20:00
Why It's Great News for Nvidia Stock That Jeff Bezos Will Co-Lead the New AI Start-Up Project Prometheus
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos will co-lead his new artificial intelligence (AI) start-up called Project Prometheus, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.The new position will be Bezos's first operational role since he stepped down as Amazon CEO in July 2021. He remains heavily involved in the e-commerce leader, however, as he serves as the executive chairman of the board. Bezos is also the founder of Blue Origin, a space company. As soon as I read this news, I thought: Another catalyst to drive Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock higher!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
