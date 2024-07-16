|
16.07.2024 22:00:00
Why Joby Aviation Stock Is Soaring Today
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock is posting big gains Tuesday. The company's share price was up 9.7% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.On the heels of explosive bullish momentum powered by news of a successful testing for one of the company's flying-electric vehicles last week, Joby stock has continued to rally early in this week's trading. Today's gains appear to be driven by recent insider-ownership disclosures published with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and some positive media coverage.In a filing published with the SEC yesterday, Joby Aviation provided an update on recent stock purchases and sales made by the company's management team. Notably, Head of Government Policy Gregory Bowles and President of Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) Didier Papadopoulos both decreased their holdings in shares of company stock.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|7,46
|7,34%