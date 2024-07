Why Li Auto Stock Surged Today

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) stock closed out Monday's trading with substantial gains. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company's share price closed out the daily session up 6.7%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Li Auto published vehicle delivery results for June before U.S. markets opened today. Better-than-expected performance helped power big gains for the company's stock.Li Auto delivered 47,774 vehicles in June. The performance represented a nearly 47% year-over-year increase compared to its deliveries in June 2023. With June deliveries now tallied, the company delivered 108,581 vehicles in this year's second quarter -- up 25.5% on an annual basis. On the heels of demand headwinds in 2022 and 2023, Li now appears to be seeing some recovery trends. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel