|
09.08.2024 19:17:11
Why Lumen Technologies Rocketed 75% This Week
Shares of broadband and fiber network operator Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) rocketed 75.2% higher this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The company reported a surge of new revenue deals related to artificial intelligence (AI) and also reported earnings this week. While Lumen has struggled under a heavy debt load with declining legacy businesses in recent years, the AI revolution appears to be offering Lumen new growth opportunities. Because of its depressed valuation and the surprise AI news, the beaten-down deep value stock soared.There were some hints over the past few weeks that a breakout was coming for Lumen. On July 24, Lumen announced a deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) according to which Lumen would use Microsoft's cloud tools to modernize and streamline its own tech stack, which the company said would save $20 million over the next 12 months. In addition, Microsoft named Lumen as a strategic partner for new and existing low-latency fiber routes to connect artificial intelligence data centers, which increasingly require fast inter-data-center connectivity. Lumen then followed that up on Aug. 1, announcing a deal with fiber cable giant Corning (NYSE: GLW), reserving 10% of Corning's fiber capacity for the next two years. That lent confidence to Lumen's next-gen AI network initiative.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lumen Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|Handel in New York: Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Lumen Technologies-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Explosiver KI-Boom (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)