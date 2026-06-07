Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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07.06.2026 14:20:00
Why Marvell Technology Rallied in May
Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) rallied 24.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Marvell had a busy month, reporting first-quarter earnings toward the end of May. Additionally, Marvell received a small investment from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which is interesting because AMD is both a customer and, in some ways, a competitor.Marvell reports somewhat later in the quarter than other major semiconductor stocks and cloud computing giants, so it had already been riding some sectorwide strength. The recent earnings season showed continued booming demand for AI infrastructure. Connectivity, where Marvell's product portfolio shines, is front and center, as the move from training to inference to agentic AI places greater emphasis on how GPUs, CPUs, ASICs, and memory fit together in an optimized package.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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