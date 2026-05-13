Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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13.05.2026 18:20:44
Why Marvell Technology Stock Is Up Today
After a few stagnant days, shares of technology outfit Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) are back in the bullish mode they were in for most of April. Indeed, up 7.4% as of 12:18 p.m. ET Wednesday, this ticker is now back in record-high territory.The prod for today's bullishness is two-fold. First, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) disclosed an equity stake in the smaller semiconductor outfit. And second, Bank of America dramatically raised its target price on Marvell shares.It's certainly not the world's best-known semiconductor outfit. That honor still arguably belongs to Nvidia, or Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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