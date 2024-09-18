|
19.09.2024 00:12:48
Why McGrath RentCorp Stock Slumped on Wednesday
In its 45-year history, McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) has had many encouraging pieces of news to report to its shareholders and the world at large. Unfortunately for the business-to-business equipment rental specialist, its top news item on Wednesday wasn't so positive. On the back of that, investors traded out of the stock to leave it with an over 3% decline in price. This was a more pronounced slide than the 0.3% dip of the S&P 500 index on the day.McGrath announced that it and peer WillScot Holdings (NASDAQ: WSC) have mutually agreed to cancel their planned merger. Per the terms of the two companies' merger agreement, McGrath is to receive a termination fee of $180 million from WillScot. The pair originally announced the tie-up in January. Under the terms of their deal, WillScot was to acquire McGrath for $3.8 billion in cash and stock, with the former comprising 60% of the purchase and the latter the remainder. That amount represented a premium of 10% over McGrath's share price on the trading day prior to the announcement. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu McGrath Holding Company Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu McGrath Holding Company Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.