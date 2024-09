Why Medical Properties Trust Rallied Today

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) were rallying 16.8% in Thursday trading as of 12:45 p.m. ET.The medical property real estate investment trust (REIT) has a depressed stock price, as rising interest rates and problems with its largest tenant, Steward Health Care, forced the company to slash its dividend nearly in half over the summer -- the second 50% dividend cut in a year. But with the stock beaten down, news of a final legal settlement with Steward sent the stock rebounding today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool