28.09.2024 12:45:00
Why Meta Platforms Stock Just Hit an All-Time High and Could Be Headed Higher
The S&P 500 just hit an all-time high, but only one "Magnificent Seven" stock is there with it.That's Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which has gone from a disaster just two years ago with a plunging stock price to a company that's leading the artificial intelligence (AI) transition and delivering blockbuster results in its core advertising business. Investors have taken notice, and the stock is up more than 500% from its collapse nearly two years ago to today.Let's look at the factors driving the stock higher and why Meta could still gain from here.
