Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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01.06.2026 23:29:34

Why Micron Stock Hit a New All-Time High Today

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock's bullish rally continued with another day of strong gains in Monday's trading. The memory chip leader's share price ended the daily session up 6.6% and had been up as much as 7.8% earlier in trading. Micron's valuation moved higher today in response to bullish analyst coverage and rising excitement surrounding the company's artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities. As of this writing, the stock is now up 262% year to date. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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