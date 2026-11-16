Navitas Aktie
WKN DE: A0M77R / ISIN: AU000000NVT2
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17.11.2026 00:28:38
Why Navitas Semiconductor Stock Sank by 12% on Monday
Next-generation chipmaker Navitas Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock looked more like yesterday's news on Monday. This wasn't because of anything the company reported of its own; rather, it was due to general sentiment about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks and looming developments involving companies associated with the technology. Navitas' stock closed the trading session down by almost 12%.
The rapid pace of the scandal enveloping Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) now-former CEO, Jensen Huang, continues to reverberate throughout the tech sector. Investors took this as a stark reminder that no corporate leader, regardless of how successful their company may be, is immune to scandal or apparent misconduct. This is not doing wonders for the industry generally, and for AI companies specifically (Nvidia is a leader in the AI chip segment). It also probably doesn't help that Navitas is a business partner of the beleaguered company.
Image source: Getty Images.
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|Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Registered Shs
|7,15
|-11,18%
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