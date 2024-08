Why Nike Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) were moving higher today after the sportswear company seemed to benefit from a cooler-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) report, showing inflation was falling faster than expected. The stock was also helped after Starbucks soared on news it was replacing its CEO, since many on social media said they would like Nike to make a similar move. Shares of Nike were up 5.3% as of 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool