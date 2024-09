Why Polkadot's New Updates Could Make the DOT Token a Top Crypto Investment in the Long Haul

The sleepy cryptocurrency market sprung to life again over the last year. The surge was fueled by factors like the fourth Bitcoin halving event, the appearance of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to real-time cryptocurrency prices, and rising interest in crypto's potential anti-inflation functions.Bitcoin gained 131% over the last 52 weeks, and Ethereum posted a 50% gain. But Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) didn't get the memo. The DOT token traded sideways instead, stopping at a 2% price increase.But Polkadot's sluggish chart might get more exciting fairly soon. The Web3 Foundation and Polkadot's developer community just installed a game-changing technical update, paving the way to a full-fledged "Polkadot 2.0" upgrade.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool