Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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17.04.2026 04:34:16
Why Quantum Computing Stock Was Blasting Higher This Week
Certain companies are so powerful in their niches that they can lift entire other sectors with a single initiative.That was the dynamic behind the sharp and sudden rise of quantum stocks this week, with the company that bears the name of the sector -- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) -- being one of the titles leading the way. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares were defying gravity by almost 34% week to date as of early Friday morning.The monster company providing a lift to quantum computing developers was graphics processor titan Nvidia. On Tuesday, it formally rolled out a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) models known as Ising. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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