Rezolve Ai Aktie
WKN DE: A40GZT / ISIN: GB00BQH8G337
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12.06.2026 17:43:34
Why Rezolve AI Stock Is Soaring Today
It's not one of the market's better-known artificial intelligence names. Today, however, Rezolve AI Plc (NASDAQ: RZLV) is certainly turning some heads. Indeed, as of 11:42 a.m. ET Friday its shares are up a hefty 10.1%.The question is, will this move finally start pulling the stock out of the sideways funk it's been in since late last year?Just as the name suggests, Rezolve AI is an artificial intelligence company. Specifically, the young company offers solutions to online retailers looking to better connect with consumers and turn them into paying customers. Its capabilities include product discovery, seamless checkout, and more. It's not a particularly big company either, with a market cap of just under $1.2 billion, and 2025 revenue of $47 million. And like so many other small start-ups in the artificial intelligence industry, this one is still unprofitable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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