Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
21.01.2026 00:19:25
Why Rezolve AI Stock Plummeted by 23% Today
A new, relatively sizable stock offering from Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) led to a sell-off of the company's equity on Tuesday. Enough investors bailed from the specialty artificial intelligence (AI) company to push its stock price down by almost 23%.That morning, Rezolve AI announced it had reached agreements with institutional investors to sell those entities 62.5 million freshly minted shares of its ordinary stock. The price is $4 per share, which is below the $4.61 closing price on the previous trading day. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
