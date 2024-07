Why Roku Stock Started 2024 On a Low Note

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 34.6% in the first half of 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Just when you thought the media-streaming technology expert was on a roll, with a 125% price gain in 2023, the skeptics showed up in full force. What's going on?Roku's stock took a brief 10% dip in the middle of January, as retail giant Walmart entered the smart TV market by acquiring electronics maker Vizio. Roku critics saw this deal as negative news since Walmart's massive market reach should add millions of active users to Vizio's SmartCast operating system. Vizio currently runs Roku's platform on a couple of smart TV models, and the new owner would probably double down on the in-house solution instead.More to the point, Walmart's best-selling store brand is an exclusive Roku user today and the retailer would love to replace that software with a solution from its own developers. So Roku may lose a significant number of software sales in the American market when the Vizio deal is complete.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool