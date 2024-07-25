|
25.07.2024 21:50:44
Why Rollins Stock Bugged the Market Today
Shares of North America's leading pest control company, Rollins (NYSE: ROL), dropped 6% as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Despite growing sales by 9% and earnings per share (EPS) by 27% in the second quarter of 2024, the company's share price slid as it fell $3 million short of analysts' revenue expectation of $892 million. While missing analysts' expectations by this small of a margin may seem laughable, the market's reaction makes more sense when you consider that Rollins still trades at 44 times free cash flow (FCF). Operating in a recession-resilient pest control industry and bolstered by a track record of 20 consecutive years of sales growth, Rollins' stock remains priced for perfection. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
