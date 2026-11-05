Caribbean Holdings International Aktie
ISIN: US1444561005
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05.11.2026 10:59:46
Why Royal Caribbean Stock Crushed it in October
Investors were more than eager to hop aboard Royal Caribbean's (NYSE:RCL) stock last month. The cruise company had fine potential going into its peak summer sailing season and took full advantage, as evidenced by its strong third-quarter results published near the end of the month. That was bookended by new, upbeat analyst takes, and the combination of these positive factors sent the stock to a monthly gain of nearly 16%.
In the run-up to that earnings release, which occurred four days shy of Halloween, several prognosticators made bullish adjustments to their Royal Caribbean takes. The most meaningful change came from Jefferies (NYSE:JEF), which upgraded its recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. It also lifted its price target to $330 per share from $305.
Image source: Getty Images.
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