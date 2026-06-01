SAIC Aktie
WKN DE: A0HG6C / ISIN: US78390X1019
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01.06.2026 18:14:49
Why SAIC Stock Is Soaring Today
After closing at $96.17 on May 21, shares of Science Applications International (NASDAQ: SAIC) have closed higher during each subsequent market session. The trend seems poised to extend today, with the tech company specializing in digital solutions reporting strong first-quarter 2027 financial results this morning before the opening bell.As of 11:49 a.m. ET, shares of SAIC are up 17.5%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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