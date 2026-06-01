SAIC Aktie

SAIC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0HG6C / ISIN: US78390X1019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.06.2026 18:14:49

Why SAIC Stock Is Soaring Today

After closing at $96.17 on May 21, shares of Science Applications International (NASDAQ: SAIC) have closed higher during each subsequent market session. The trend seems poised to extend today, with the tech company specializing in digital solutions reporting strong first-quarter 2027 financial results this morning before the opening bell.As of 11:49 a.m. ET, shares of SAIC are up 17.5%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAIC Inc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.