Why Samsara Stock Is Soaring Today

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) stock is making big gains Friday. The robotics specialist's share price was up 13.8% as of 11 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.After the market closed yesterday, Samsara published results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year (which ended Aug. 3). The company posted better-than-expected sales and earnings in the period, and it also issued encouraging forward guidance.Samsara posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.05 on sales of $300.2 million in fiscal Q2. The results came in significantly ahead of the average Wall Street analyst target, which called for adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $289.54 million.