Why Serve Robotics Stock Has Been Soaring Over the Last Month

One of the big winners in the stock market last month was Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV). Shares have soared by 30% just since Monday, resulting in a gain of about 800% since July 1, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.That's because on July 18, tech giant Nvidia disclosed its 10% ownership in the small, early-stage robotics company. In addition to the investment from Nvidia, investors are also likely familiar with the company's roots. The maker of advanced delivery robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) was spun off from Uber Technologies in 2021. The now-independent company counts Uber Eats as well as convenience store chain 7-Eleven as partners.