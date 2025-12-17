Sezzle Aktie
WKN DE: A2PPQ3 / ISIN: AU0000050981
|
17.12.2025 01:36:56
Why Sezzle Stock Crushed it Today
Ambitious fintech company Sezzle (NASDAQ: SEZL) was a sizzling-hot item on the stock market Tuesday. The spark that lit the fire was the company's announcement that it was doubling down on its share repurchasing activity; cheered by this news, investors bid up Sezzle stock by more than 10% that trading session. Just after market close Monday, Sezzle announced that its board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $100 million worth of its common stock. That doubles down on a $50 million program that was announced in March. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
