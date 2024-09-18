|
19.09.2024 00:55:47
Why Snap Stock Topped the Market Today
Investors generally liked what they heard about Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) "partner summit" that took place on Tuesday, as the company's news inspired a nearly 3% increase in its stock price the day after. That performance was strong enough to beat the benchmark S&P 500, which landed in negative territory by closing 0.3% lower.Additionally, several analysts took the opportunity to issue fresh research notes on Snap. One of these pundits, Deutsche Bank's Benjamin Black, also provided something of a digest of the event.Black pointed out that Snap announced several app feature updates. Among these are Simple Snapchat, which as the name implies is an attempt at faster and -- hopefully -- more meaningful engagement with the social media company's core offering. The analyst also said that the company is making efforts to unify the recommendation models behind the Stories and Spotlight features. Ideally, this will increase views and monetization opportunities for them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Snap Inc. (Snapchat)
|9,02
|0,29%
|The Market Limited Registered Shs
|0,08
|0,00%