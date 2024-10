Why Spirit Airlines Rocketed Over 100% Higher This Week

Shares of discount airline Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) rocketed 105.4% higher through Friday trading at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Spirit's equity had become distressed after a difficult operational year and after a federal judge blocked its merger with JetBlue in January. With a key deadline looming last week, Spirit announced an extension to refinance its 2025 bonds. Additionally, news of a potential merger with a different airline surfaced, perhaps offering a way for equity holders to retain some value in a potential restructuring.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool