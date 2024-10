Why Spirit Airlines Stock Is Flying High Today

Merger talks between Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) are reportedly heating up again, and investors are excited about the possibility.Shares of Spirit soared as much as 50% at the open on Wednesday and traded up about 40% as of 11 a.m. ET.The future of Spirit Airlines has been up in the air for some time now. In 2022, the airline agreed to combine with Frontier but JetBlue Airways stepped in with its own bid, eventually agreeing to acquire Spirit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool