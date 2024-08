Why Starbucks Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) were skyrocketing this week after the coffee giant stunned investors by dumping CEO Laxman Narasimhan just 17 months into his tenure and naming Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) CEO Brian Niccol as its next leader.Niccol is highly regarded for arriving at Chipotle when the business was still crushed by the E. coli crisis and leading a successful turnaround. The stock has been up roughly 800% since then.Starbucks investors are clearly hoping Niccol can work some of the same magic on the ailing coffee chain. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Starbucks shares were up 25.4% as of 12:25 p.m. ET for the week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool