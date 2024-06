Why Sun Country Stock Lost Altitude in May

Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: SNCY) sees turbulence on the horizon, and the forecast is causing investors to bail.Shares of Sun Country fell 20.4% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company gave disappointing guidance concerning the start of the all-important summer travel season.Airline stocks have been all over the place over the last few years. The industry was hit hard by the pandemic but has enjoyed a surge in demand in the years since as vacationers have tried to make up for time lost during quarantine.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel