Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Popped Monday Morning

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), also called TSMC, were climbing on Monday, jumping as much as 4%. As of 1:40 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 1.9%.The Computex trade show kicked off in Taiwan this weekend with positive news for the semiconductor specialist.The keynote address for the event was given by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, who held a surprise for investors. The biggest revelation is that the company is accelerating its product upgrade cycle from two years to one.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel