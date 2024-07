Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Topped the Market Today

For the most part, Monday was a rather forgettable day for the stock market. The S&P 500 index could only muster a 0.1% gain, and many titles traded sideways during the session. So the more than 1% gain of chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) to a new, all-time high share price was notable.That day, Taiwan Semiconductor benefited from a long-tail trend, combined with a little adrenaline boost from an analyst.The trend is the gnawing investor hunger for companies involved in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), and the high-profile chip maker is front and center of this. It is busy selling current-generation processors that can handle AI functionalities, and developing new products with more computing power. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool