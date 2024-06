Why the Vanguard Information Technology ETF Is One of the Best Ways to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

If you are looking to invest in technology stocks, and in particular some of the tech companies most set to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI), the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) is a strong option to consider.The exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, which includes companies involved in cloud computing, semiconductors, data centers, and communication equipment such as smartphones and computers, among other areas.The Information Technology ETF has a strong track record with an average annual return of 20.3% over the past decade, as of the end of May. That equates to a cumulative return of nearly 535% during that stretch. As such, a $10,000 investment made 10 years ago would now be worth nearly $63,500.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel