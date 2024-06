Why the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Isn't Suited for the Age of AI

As the development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems continues to advance at a torrid pace, this emerging technology is poised to disrupt the global economy and transform entire industries. It's a revolution sure to create winners and losers -- companies that fail to adapt will be left behind.As such, broad-based index funds like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) may not be the best choices for investors today.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel