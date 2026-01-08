Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
|
09.01.2026 00:52:23
Why Tilray Brands Stock Is Rising in After-Hours Trading
After logging a 1.6% gain during regular trading hours today, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is racing higher in after-hours trading. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after the bell rang, and investors are riding high on the company's report.As of 6:17 p.m., shares of the medical cannabis stock are up 6.9% from their closing price of $9.13 during today's regular market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
