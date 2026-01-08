Tilray Brands Aktie

Tilray Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.01.2026 00:52:23

Why Tilray Brands Stock Is Rising in After-Hours Trading

After logging a 1.6% gain during regular trading hours today, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is racing higher in after-hours trading. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after the bell rang, and investors are riding high on the company's report.As of 6:17 p.m., shares of the medical cannabis stock are up 6.9% from their closing price of $9.13 during today's regular market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)

mehr Nachrichten