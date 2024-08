Why Toyota Stock Is Down Today

U.S.-traded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) were lower on Monday after the fast-rising yen triggered a big sell-off in the Tokyo markets. Toyota 's Tokyo-traded shares closed down 13.7% on Monday.The automaker's American depositary shares were down as much as 7.7% in early trading on Monday but had recovered somewhat by early afternoon. Shares were down 2.4% as of 1 p.m. ET today.The Prius is one of several Toyota models caught up in a crash-testing scandal in Japan, but Monday's stock move was more about exchange rates. Image source: Toyota Motor.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool