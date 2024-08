Why Triumph Group Stock Fell This Week

Issues with various customers are likely to weigh on Triumph Group 's (NYSE: TGI) results in the quarters to come, a fresh obstacle for this long-suffering aerospace supplier.Investors are in no mood to wait out the delays. Shares of Triumph traded down 12% for the week as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Triumph is a collection of aerospace businesses that have performed poorly over the years, causing the stock to lose nearly 80% of its value over the past decade. However, the company is under new management and has shed most of the units that were weighing on results. It has begun to look like a promising turnaround story.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool