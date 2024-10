Why United Natural Foods Stock Took Off This Week

Heading into this week investors in North American food distributor United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) didn't have much to cheer about. But a week containing positive news can make a big difference in a portfolio's returns.After the company surprised investors with its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter results, the stock hit a level it hadn't seen since June of last year. After rocketing higher by as much as 27% this week, United Natural Foods stock was still higher by about 15% in early Friday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.United Natural showed strong results in important financial metrics. It reversed declines in gross profit and adjusted earnings that had been declining through the fiscal year. But adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) soared 43% on a comparable basis year over year. Management attributed the solid results to "improving volume trends, new business with existing customers as well as benefits from near-term efficiency initiatives."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool